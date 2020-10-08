Following foiled kidnapping plot, Michigan governor says Trump has ‘rallied’ extremists

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- On Thursday, Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she knew her COVID-19 lockdown policy was controversial, but she never imagined it would make her the target of alleged domestic terrorists.

Six people are now facing federal charges and seven face state charges after an elaborate sting operation involving informants and undercover agents that uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap the governor.

Officials say the FBI learned through social media that a group was looking for violent ways to overthrow government and law enforcement officials and Governor Whitmer says she sees a potential link between the comments of the president and the incident in her life today.

She argued in a speech Thursday that President Donald Trump’s words had been a “rallying cry” for extremists.

Whitmer, says the president has spent the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

She singled out Trump’s debate comments, when he didn’t condemn white supremacist groups and told one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The militia group allegedly saw Whitmer as a tyrant, according to intercepted text messages. According to the FBI, one of the militia members said Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now.”

Federal officials say the group ultimately wanted to take Governor Whitmer to Wisconsin, where they were going to try her for treason.

There’s no indication in the criminal complaint that the men arrested were inspired by Trump.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Whitmer’s remarks.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” she said. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

Eric Molitor, 36

Michael Null, 38

William Null, 38

Pete Musico, 42

Joseph Morrison, 42

The charges against the men accused in the plot are as follows:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford (not pictured)

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville (not pictured)

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith

One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;

One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and

One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE