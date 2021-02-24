Following Cooper’s announcement, CMS increasing capacity at sporting events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools say they will be allowing more spectators at sporting events starting next week.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order would be lifted and that several businesses and venues could all increased capacity, including sports stadiums. The new guidelines will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 26.

CMS says on March 1, they will begin to allow 500 spectators at outdoor athletic contests. The home team will be allowed 300 spectators and the visiting team 200 spectators.

CMS athletic directors will communicate information to families on digital ticket sale structure and availability.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Face coverings will still be required on CMS property at all times and social distancing regulations remain in effect.

The district says they will remain at the current limit of 100 spectators at outdoor athletic events through the end of this week.



They also say that Friday morning, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will send participating schools final details for basketball playoff games scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 27. Additional information will be communicated when received.