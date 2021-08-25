Florida woman survives COVID-19, discovers husband died at home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman thought her COVID-19 troubles were coming to an end when she went home from the hospital. Instead, it was the start of her grief.

“It’s just been a nightmare. Just a nightmare,” said Lisa Steadman, 58.

Courtesy – Lisa Steadman

The nightmare began when her husband, Ron, 55, tested positive for COVID-19.

“They sent him home with medicine and stuff because he wasn’t in distress or anything. It was just like he had a bad cold,” she said.

Lisa Steadman also came down with COVID-19. She went to the emergency room at Winter Haven Hospital after passing out. She had been dealing with other, unrelated illnesses as well.

She spent eight days at the hospital. During that time, her husband had told her his phone was not working properly.

“He had told me that his phone was acting up, and wouldn’t hold a charge. Monday, I couldn’t get a hold of him. So I sent the Winter Haven Police Department over there to do a wellness check. They talked to him. He was fine,” she said.

Police spokesperson Jamie Brown confirmed a welfare check was conducted.

When Ron did not answer her phone call on Tuesday. Lisa assumed his phone battery had died.

She went home on Wednesday to find him deceased in their bedroom. Their dogs were close to death from lack of food and water.

“I can’t get that picture out of my mind. I wish I never would have found him like that,” she said.

Steadman finds peace in knowing her husband is no longer in pain. “He was a humble, friendliest, willing to help anyone God-fearing family man,” she said.

Ron Steadman’s doctor told Lisa her husband had died from COVID-related complications.

Neither of the Steadmans were vaccinated.

“Both of us felt that it hadn’t been tested enough yet. Now after being in the hospital and talking with my doctor, when I am able to take it, I will in September,” she said.

On top of the loss of her husband, Steadman had to spend $800 for a company to clean the bedroom, she said. “They were in there all of 15 minutes. They cut the part of the mattress that had the waste on it,” said Steadman.

She also had to pay to replace some bedroom furniture. She is raising money to help pay for the unexpected costs.

Steadman is still struggling with some COVID-19 symptoms and has not been able to return to work as a nail stylist.

“Just love your loved ones. You’re not promised tomorrow,” she said.