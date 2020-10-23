Florida mom, bikini model defends family in gunfight during armed home invasion

A Florida bikini model grabbed a pistol and got into a shootout with armed home invasion suspects who broke in while her husband, 7-year-old son and their friends were watching the NBA Finals, according to local reports.

Ansley Pacheco, 26, was in the bathroom when two men broke in, and forced her family and friends to the floor at gunpoint, according to Miami’s WPLG-TV.

Home surveillance video shows the suspects surprising a friend of Pacheco’s in the driveway before pushing him inside, where a group was watching the game.

Miami-Dade Police say their robbery unit is investigating this home invasion. A mother took us through her house and showed us where she said more than a half-dozen bullets were fired in her direction with her 7 yr-old son and others inside. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/LpaopxGBjY — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 20, 2020

The suspects made everyone in the living room get on the floor. But another camera shows Pacheco in a bedroom. She grabs an object from a nightstand and can be heard yelling at the suspects.

“I just knew that I had to do something, and my first instinct was to grab the gun and defend my husband and my son,” she told WPLG.

