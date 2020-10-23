Florida mom, bikini model defends family in gunfight during armed home invasion

A Florida bikini model grabbed a pistol and got into a shootout with armed home invasion suspects who broke in while her husband, 7-year-old son and their friends were watching the NBA Finals, according to local reports.
Ansley Pacheco, 26, was in the bathroom when two men broke in, and forced her family and friends to the floor at gunpoint, according to Miami’s WPLG-TV.
Home surveillance video shows the suspects surprising a friend of Pacheco’s in the driveway before pushing him inside, where a group was watching the game.
The suspects made everyone in the living room get on the floor. But another camera shows Pacheco in a bedroom. She grabs an object from a nightstand and can be heard yelling at the suspects.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
“I just knew that I had to do something, and my first instinct was to grab the gun and defend my husband and my son,” she told WPLG.
For more information on this story, please click here.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- Man accused of plotting assassination of Joe Biden continues threats from jail, officials say
- ‘Remain alert’: Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Chester
- COVID-19 vaccine trial from AstraZeneca, Oxford approved to resume in US
- Welker sharp in first turn as debate moderator
- McDonald’s fan creates live map to track every broken ice cream machine in America