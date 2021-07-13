Florida fugitive found in Alexander County for internet child sex crimes

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A wanted fugitive from Florida was found and arrested in Alexander County on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that 37-year-old Michael Hawley, who was wanted for 15 counts related to internet child sex crimes in the state of Florida, could possibly be in Alexander County.

Deputies responded to a residence located on Icard Ridge Road in the Bethlehem community where they found Hawley and took him into custody.

Hawley was serviced with a Fugitive Order for the charges in Florida and placed under a $1 million secured bond.