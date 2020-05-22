Flood waters overtake parts of Mountain counties as heavy rain pounds down

Streets in Stanly County were completely covered with water Thursday and cars couldn’t make it down the road as water continued to rise as the rain fell.

The flooding on Booger Hollar Road makes it impossible for people to get out of their neighborhood.

There were saw trees down in Anson County and down Thanny Helms Road, where Earnest Douglas, several inches of rain accumulated along the street.

“I had about 9.5 [inches of rain] at home. I live a mile and a half from here,” Douglas told FOX 46.

Douglas says the flooding was so bad, he didn’t recognize his home.

“There’s a little branch behind my house and my whole property back there looks like a lake.”

The FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team says there has been up to six inches of rain in some parts of Stanly County, which explains why some of the roads could not be traveled.

The flood danger is expected to last into the overnight hours and into the morning, so you’re encouraged to stay home and avoid the area if possible.