‘Fix the problem’: York County neighbors demand paper mill take action on odor

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a smell thousands have complained about and now, they’re taking their fight against a paper mill to the courtroom.

You can add a class-action lawsuit to the running list of problems the New Indy Paper Mill is facing and it all has to do with a terrible smell people living nearby have been dealing with for months.

The lawsuit was filed by Kenny White on behalf of himself and others who live within 30 miles of the mill which, according to the lawsuit, involves more than 1.6 million people.

Jennifer Basik lives within 12 miles of the mill.

“It is a personal decision that that gentlemen decided to pursue this lawsuit against New Indy,” Basik said. “I feel like that is a drastic measure but we’re at the point where something needs to be done.”

It’s a private nuisance action seeking redress for defendant New Indy Catawba

LLC, New Indy containerboard wrongful actions to increase its profits by polluting neighboring properties with noxious and harmful hydrogen sulfide emissions.

The basis of the lawsuit is that the odor is injurious to the health, welfare, quality of life, use, and enjoyment of property for those who live near it.

“I’ve got to believe that a lot people were thinking that in the back of their minds. What I’d like to see happen is DHEC and the EPA hold them accountable and hold them to the fire and get these hard dates to get them to fix the problem.”

More than 17,000 people complained to DHEC and the EPA about the smell of rotten eggs seeping into their homes and waking them up at night, along with nosebleeds, headaches and other illnesses.

White, Basik and the other class members sustained similar damages and injuries arising out of the same wrongful conduct. The injuries of the class members were caused directly by New Indy’s wrongful conduct.

“I know that there are over 450 employees. Those are families, those are people that depend on that income. We don’t want anyone to lose their jobs,” Basik said. “What we want is for them to fix the problem and there’s definitely solutions to that they just need to follow through and fix it.”