Community rallies around neighbors after massive fire in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least five families are without a home after a massive fire ripped through several houses in southwest Charlotte.

The Village of Selkirk Neighborhood is now rallying around them. The five families affected by the house fire are receiving help from the American Red Cross. Neighbors are sending up prayers and looking for a way to help.

Rick Barns and his family woke up to find several homes near Selkirkshire Road destroyed by a fire. Neighbors were inside their homes bringing out what they could salvage.

“We just ask that people around this area would just rally around them,” Barns said. “My heart goes out to these families; you don’t expect things like this to happen especially right after Christmas and before the New Year.”

FOX 46 received a video of smoke pouring from the homes as crews worked to put the blaze out.

Steel Creek Fire Department along with West Mecklenburg and Pineville Fire Departments arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Roofs are destroyed, sidings melted and at least four of the houses have been deemed unsafe.

Neighbors sat on city buses to keep warm as firefighters battled the blaze in 40-degree temps.

Officials said the closeness of the homes made it a challenge to put out. Authorities spent the day searching for a cause.

“Our hearts go out to that, in fact,” Barns said. “My daughter-in-law is trying to rally something that they can help these families out with groceries or whatever it might be but our love and prayers go out to these dear families because of this tragedy that has taken place early this morning.”

Fire Marshals have not said what caused the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Wednesday but they are expected to be OK.

