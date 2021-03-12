Five charged after guns, drugs, pipe bombs found in Lancaster County home

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Five people are facing charges after guns, drugs and pipe bombs were found at a home in Lancaster County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began after a man called 911 saying he had been assaulted by Edward Blair Hamilton, 41. The victim was visiting a woman who lived in the home. According to deputies, Hamilton wanted the man to leave and attempted to assault him with a stick. The victim then fled the property and said he heard gunshots behind him.

When deputies went to the house, they found Hamilton, the woman and three others there. Deputies later learned that Hamilton had fired shots from a pistol, and he was taken into custody.

While deputies were inside of the house, they saw what appeared to be illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. A seach warrant was obtained and investigators began searching the home.

Officials seized a .380 caliber pistol from Hamilton’s bedroom, along with suspected methamphetamine and two tablets believed to be Tramadol. A single Oxycodone was found on a table in the living room.

Detectives also found a locked plastic storage box in his bedroom that appeared to contain three small ‘pipe bombs’ made out of PVC pipe. There were also items that could be used to make pipe bombs including PVC pipe, tape, shotgun shells, fireworks and fuses.

After finding these items, officers called in the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Bomb Squad. They removed the pipe bombs. One of the devices was found to be inert and the two live devices were disarmed.

Hamilton was arrested on Saturday, March 6 and charged with several counts including assault and battery in the first degree, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute Tramadol, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of a school or park. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional items were found in a back room of the house believed to be occupied by Sheena Marie Jenkins. The items included suspected meth, crack, marijuana, digital sclaes and smoking pipes.

Gary Carter, Christopher Polston and Jeffrey Whitaker were also implicated. They were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of oxycodone, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of a school or park.

Polston was arrested Friday and was in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. He has not yet had a bond hearing.

“One crime quickly led to another during our investigation of this assault call. Our deputies stepped into a dangerous situation due to the presence of the pipe bombs, which were real,” Sheriff Bailey Faile said. “Thankfully they recognized the danger, retreated to safety, and called for assistance to deal with the explosives. We appreciate the quick response and the expertise of SLED in removing these items and making them harmless.”

Anyone with additional information in this case or others is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or call Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372.