First week of school frustrations continue for NC students

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Wednesday proved to be another frustrating day for students, parents and teachers. For the second time this week, users were unable to log on to the site used for online-learning.

Governor Roy Cooper is demanding these technical problems get fixed and fast, and elected leaders are calling for an immediate fix to the statewide online learning system, which crashed again today.



It’s back up and running now, but without it, students have trouble connecting to their classes at home.

“It really is unacceptable to have those kinds of glitches when you’re trying to do remote learning,” Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.

Cooper says technology crashes cannot keep happening with NCEdCloud. It’s the state’s online system for remote learning.

“It needs to be fixed because our students learning remotely need to have this kind of connection with their schools,” Gov. Cooper said.

Union County Schools reported problems with NCEdCloud going down on Wednesday. The system also crashed Monday on the first day of school.

Some schools in the Charlotte area, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg, are doing all remote learning.

Others are doing a mix of online and in-person education because of the coronavirus pandemic

State education superintendent Mark Johnson tells FOX 46 he is working to resolve the issues with cloud.

Johnson said “rest assured that the Department of Public Instruction will be having blunt discussions about these failures with the vendor and NC DIT in the days ahead.”

Governor Cooper also addressed concerns on college campuses.

“It’s critical for the university and the towns they’re in and the counties they’re in to enforce the safety guidelines of wearing masks, avoiding mass gatherings,” Cooper said.

Students at UNC-Chapel Hill are moving out after they just moved in and others are in quarantine after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19 and the university moved to all remote classes.

“I think students should be given the option of remote classes if they haven’t been already that’s something every student should get the opportunity to have, second I think a lot of universities already are talking about refunding money to students who have paid room and board to stay at a university but then have not because of the circumstances that have occurred.”

North Carolina is seeing a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases. The NCDHHS secretary attributes that to the state’s mask mandate, but she says we shouldn’t let our guard down and should continue wearing masks, staying six feet apart and washing our hands.

