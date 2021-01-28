First U.S. case of South African coronavirus variant found in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new coronavirus variant has been found in South Carolina. This is the first time the more contagious strain from South Africa has been detected in the U.S.

So far, two cases have been identified. One in the low country, the other in the Pee Dee region of the state.

We’ve heard of the United Kingdom variant and the Brazil variant, but these are two cases of the South Africa variant have no relation to each other, as of now.

Both cases are adults and came out of their contagious stages earlier this month.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there is no known travel history or connection between the two cases.

“At this point in time we have very limited information to go off of with two cases having been identified. While there is no known travel history with these, we also are doing deeper dives into other history that they might have had or exposures,” Interim Director of Public Health Brannon Traxler said.

Traxler says the variants are quite different from each other, however, they both spread easier and quicker than the current COVID-19 virus. Neither appears to cause more severe symptoms or illness though.

One big question is: What does it say about community spread given that these two cases are unrelated and both have no travel history?

“I think that it is really too early with two cases to make predictions based off of that,” Traxler said.

DHEC says they have very little information about this new variant and how it will do to people. It was more along the lines of “when we know, we’ll let you know.”