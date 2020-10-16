First-time voter waits hours to cast ballot in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Voters, including a first-time voter, waited for hours to cast ballots in Concord Thursday morning for the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

“It’s a memorable first time to say the least, nothing’s going to be crazier or more different than this election,” said Jake Kelly.

Kelly never imagined he’d be casting his first ballot during a pandemic. His mom brought him with her to vote when he was younger, and now he’s finally getting to make his own decision.

“I don’t know if I had a choice when I came with mom when I was a little kid, but I’m here now, so I’m excited to be here.”

People say it took them two hours or more to get through the line at the Embassy Suites in Concord Thursday morning.

“All elections are important, and this is our duty and select a president,” said Yagnesh Patel.

“I think this election is very important, probably one of the most important elections that we’ve ever had in this country,” said Joan Gant.

Many wore masks, and spaced six feet apart while outside, standing in line to make their votes count.

“It blew my mind. They’ve had lines before, but to see everybody practicing social distancing, wearing masks and still coming out to vote, it touched my heart,” said David Murry.

