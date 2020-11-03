First Lady stumps for Trump in Huntersville ahead of Election Day

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The presidential candidates have spent all day and all night on the campaign trail drumming up support ahead of tomorrow, but the President was not the only Trump in North Carolina on Monday.

First Lady Melania Trump, spent part of the afternoon in Huntersville, speaking to supporters, and stumping for her husband.

What was interesting about this event with the First Lady was that it was not exactly a ‘get out the vote’ effort. Most of the people here have already voted. But the visit itself goes to show how important the state is to the Trump campaign.

On the day before Election Day and in a state seen as crucial to victory, the arrival of the First Lady was not much of a surprise, but it was one that welcome among the crowd here.

“I think we all agree that we need my husband as commander-in-chief for four more years,” Mrs. Trump said during the afternoon rally.

Speaking to supporters, many of whom raised their hands when they asked if they already voted, she made the case of a clear difference.

“Democrats call themselves progressives, but the only direction they want to go is backwards.”

Among the supporters, they might be confident of a Trump victory, though they believe by the end of election night that they won’t know it for certain.

“That’s a million dollar question. I don’t think anyone will know,” Trump supporter Carrol Mitchem said,

“It’s going to be a very long night,” Andrew Sullivan said.

The appeal is now to those who haven’t voted. The First Lady said decision day has come.

“Thank you, North Carolina. Vote tomorrow!”

And to be outdone, Jill Biden is set to be in wake county later on Tuesday.

