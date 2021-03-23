New Kannapolis ballpark hosts first baseball game of the year

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- College baseball is picking their seasons back up and two teams are getting the chance to return in historic fashion—playing in a brand new stadium.

The host team—the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers—hasn’t even played on the field yet, but the Charlotte 49ers and App State baseball teams are going head to head in the first game in almost a year.

While the stadium is still at limited capacity, it’s the end of a long wait for many fans.

“It’s been 572 days since wave been able to play baseball in Kannapolis, so tonight to be able to have the opportunity, it’s a dream come true,” Vincent Marcucci said.

Marcucci works with the Cannon Ballers and says relaxed COVID restrictions will allow about 1,500 fans inside. Masks will be mandatory and fans will be spread out.

“Fans can look forward to baseball. Hot dogs are back, beer is back, popcorn, all of your fun entertainments,” Marucci said. “Hopefully, we’ll have some home runs and fireworks on the field.”

The new stadium was set to open last spring but due to COVID, the season was canceled. It remained open as a way to attract people to the growing area.

“This is the cornerstone of economic development in downtown Kannapolis,” Marcucci said. “The city is really starting to thrive and new businesses open almost every week down here, but the ballpark is supposed to be that place where tourism and economic development really run through.”

Matt Millward couldn’t be more excited about hosting the first baseball game of the year. He’s the Cannon Baller’s general manager who approved the two college teams to play.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“This is what I call a dry run,” Millward said. “It’s the perfect chance for us to test out our capabilities, obviously with a lesser capacity, identify areas that we need to work on.”

Preparations have been ongoing for the last several months and tonight will be a chance to test them out.

“We are super pumped to host our first event at Atrium Health Ballpark. It’s been over 500 days since wave played baseball here in Kannapolis obviously with opening day stalled last year it’s just been a lot of anticipation that’s been building up but we are thrilled to be having baseball tonight,” Millward said.

Tuesday May 4 will be the opening day for the Cannon Ballers. They’re scheduled to play 60 home games from May through September. Right now, season tickets holder have priority until more COVID restrictions are lifted.