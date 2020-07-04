Fireworks fly off shelves with many 4th of July events canceled

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It may be cliché to say that this year is different from other years, but on the subject as unique as fireworks this is especially true. It may be right before the Fourth of July festivities are set to begin, but the major fireworks are flying off the shelves.

“A lot of our big fireworks are sold, they’re going like crazy,” Rachel Payne said.

Payne is the manager over at Red Rocket just off of I-77 and she says a lot of people are coming in for the same reason.

“Most people say ‘oh, everything’s canceled, we’ve come to buy fireworks,’” she said.

COVID-19 has meant many fireworks cancellations in many towns and cities. That’s leading to neighborhood and backyard fireworks shows and lines out the doors for many fireworks shops.

“It’s July 3rd here man, we should’ve been here two weeks ago,” shopper Henry Myers said.

Many are taking this route because they’re worried about COVID-19. Cases in York County are spiking. Despite this, there is no mask mandate here yet, though FOX 46 did find many people wearing them and where they could, they were social distancing.

“All of our employees get their temperature taken on the way in, we have hand sanitizer at the cash registers, we have sanitizer and masks at the doors if you need them,” Payne said.

While there’s usually a crowd here, some say it’s not quite the same this year.

“It’s not like last year. It’s selling out real fast,” said Jaton Ross, another shopper.

Shops say the empty shelves are temporary. They have fresh shipments coming in and many people seemed happy with what was available anyway, and they’re ready to put on their own show.

“I am picking it up everything that’s interesting. If it’s loud, I’m getting it,” Michelle Ferguson said.

Expect the crowds will continue into the weekend.