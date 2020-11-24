Firefighters urge caution when using turkey fryers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dropping a frozen turkey into an air fryer is a recipe for disaster this Thanksgiving. That is exactly what Matthews Firefighters did Tuesday morning ahead of the holiday.

In a matter of seconds after dropping a partially frozen turkey into hot oil, flames shot up into the sky.

“The number one day for fires in the United States is Thanksgiving and second to that is Christmas Eve and Christmas day,” said Kyle Gilliam with the Matthews Fire Department.

Where these firefighters go the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is often not far behind. Assistant Fire Marshal Riley Stanchina joined MFD for the demonstration.

“From 2014-2018 across the country cooking was the leading cause of home fires, injuries and deaths in the United States,” added Stanchina. He urges everyone, regardless of whether they are cooking, to make sure their smoke detectors are working.

When it comes to frying a turkey Gilliam recommends filling your pot with water to test how much oil you will need. It’s also important to fry your turkey outside and avoid a porch or patio.

“We see a lot of damage when people do them out on porches and sun rooms. You saw how high the fire wen up and that can lead to what we call extension to other rooms,” added Gilliam.

“We had too much oil. Our turkey was half frozen and there was too much water in our turkey. So you really need to thaw your turkey out and we want the grease to be about 350 degrees. Anything more than that and we’ll see an aggravated response,” Gilliam explained.

These firefighters were suited up in full gear and it is a good thing because the fire would have caused serious burns.

“Burn injuries can be very serious, life threatening and even those that are minor can create memories that last a lifetime,” said Lester Oliva with MEDIC.

Gilliam says there is a chance the department could respond to more calls this year, as more people will be celebrating in smaller groups this year due to the pandemic.

“We have more families at home, more families that are first time turkey cookers and we want to keep things as safe as possible,” added Oliva.

It’s not just the Thanksgiving holiday these first responders are concerned about. More and more people are decorating for Christmas earlier this year.

“The big things we see around Christmas are overloaded electrical circuits where people are trying to get as many lights in one plug without having to run extension cords,” said Gilliam.

There is also the concern that real Christmas trees may dry out. MFD says it is important to keep trees watered because any heat source could set one on fire.

These firefighters offered this advice in hopes they are not invited to holiday gatherings where their skills may be needed.

