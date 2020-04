CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters rescued a person after a large tree fell on a south Charlotte apartment building Monday morning.

The rescue happened at an apartment located on Countrymens Court.

According to Medic, a person was trapped inside the building for at least 45 minutes. They were rescued by emergency personnel and transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

One person is in the hospital with lie threatening injuries after a massive tree fell into an apartment. The person was pinned underneath it for at least 45 minutes. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/VVgGl4WLfE — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) April 13, 2020

