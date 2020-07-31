Fire heavily damages home in Steele Creek, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fire heavily damaged a home in the Steele Creek neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Friday, July 31 at a residence located at 13506 Festiva Court.

As emergency crews got to the scene, they observed flames showing from the attic of the two-story home. It took 23 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

#BREAKING: The Charlotte Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the Cedar Brook neighborhood. I’ll have live reports this #AM on Good Day Charlotte via @FOX46News. You’ll hear from a witness who called 911 and the latest from investigators. pic.twitter.com/dfRXmQ1ZZC — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) July 31, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with a neighbor at the scene who said a dog was inside the house and firefighters were reportedly able to get the animal out.

The cause and origin of the house fire remain under investigation at this time.