Finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– It’s “Prime” time for Amazon.

“The good news for shoppers is that it is our market,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot. “Now’s a great time to shop.”

With Amazon Prime Day officially here, experts say the best deals of the year are a click away.

“It’s a shoppers market and we’re going to find some of the deepest discounts all year,” said Skirboll. “In fact, in some cases, better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday happening now.”

Sales experts are forecasting nearly $10 billion in sales globally over the next two days for amazon. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers have saved money during the pandemic and are ready to spend.

“After staying at home this spring, consumers are buying again and retail supply chains are working overtime to keep up with demand,” said NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold. “Nothing about this year is predictable, but retailers are making sure their shelves and warehouses are well-stocked for the holidays. They are also stocking up earlier than usual because they know many consumers will be shopping early this year to avoid crowds and shipping delays. Some holiday merchandise that normally wouldn’t arrive until Halloween is already here.”

Deep Discounts

With more than a million items on sale, according to Amazon, where should Prime customers peruse first? Skirboll says you’ll find the best bargains searching: electronics, small kitchen appliances, kids toys, apparel and beauty brands and Amazon products.

FOX 46 is tracking some of the best deals for you:

Apple Airpods for $115 (28% off)

Rumba for $199 (38% off)

Instant Pot slow cooker for $49.99 (58% off)

Bose and Sony headphones (43% off)

Amazon Kindle for $85 (35% off)

Echo Show for $45 (50% off)

Skirboll says if you were thinking about getting anything Amazon branded – think Kindle, Echo, First TV Stick – “pull the trigger now.” The discounts also apply to refurbished items.

“It’s a great time to think about holiday gifts,” said Skirboll. “To start thinking about practical needs that you might need if you’re working from home or have kids at home.”

Another tip: Download a browser extension, like Deal Finder, or Honey, which automatically find coupon codes and cash back offers at check out.

To compete, a slew of other retailers are offering counter sales and deep discounts as well. Here are some:

“Press pause before you press purchase,” she said. “Look around the internet, it only takes a couple minutes to do your research.”

