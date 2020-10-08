Finding ‘forever homes’: CMPD Animal Care and Control resumes community adoption events

Transitioning animals from the shelter, and into a permanent home, is one mission of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control.

Hosting off-site, community adoption events is one way to connect pets with new owners. For months, the department paused these interactive functions because of the pandemic. In October, workers resumed them.

Julia Conner, a Humane Education Specialist and Officer with the department, said community adoption functions, in partnership with local businesses, help to find animals a forever home.

“We’re loading them up to bring them out to the public who may not know that we’re here, or have been looking to adopt or thinking about it,” said Conner. “Phase three gave us that push to restart these events.”

North Carolina’s advancement to Phase 3, which eases some restrictions for businesses, gives the shelter more flexibility on where they can host events with their community partners.

Their next function is scheduled for October 22 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Sugar Creek Brewing Company. The adoption event is a partnership with Subaru and Sugar Creek Brewing Company.

At upcoming adoption events, masks are required, frequent hand sanitizing will be enforced and social distancing will be implemented. These safety measures are also being asked of guests who visit animals at the shelter on Byrum Drive, where 150 animals are currently being housed.

While many businesses were forced to close during the pandemic, the shelter remained open to the public with safety modifications. Overall, adoption numbers for 2020 remain consistent compared to 2019. So far, 54.3% of the animals entering the shelter this year have been adopted.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE