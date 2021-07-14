Find a Fugitive: York County searching for woman wanted for fraud and theft

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fox 46 needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for Fraud and Theft.

Detectives say on June 6 at 4 p.m., a victim’s wallet was stolen at the Publix on Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.

The victim’s credit cards were then used by the suspect caught on surveillance cameras at Walmart and CVS in Tega Cay in the total amount of $5,925.

If you know who this suspect is, call York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.