Find a Fugitive: Suspect wanted for breaking into Myers Park business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – FOX 46 Charlotte needs your help to Find a Fugitive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a male suspect caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a business off Providence Road in Myers Park and stealing store property.  

Detectives have identified the suspect as Henry Gainey. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest. The suspect has a long history of breaking and entering.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral