Find a Fugitive: Suspect wanted for breaking into Myers Park business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – FOX 46 Charlotte needs your help to Find a Fugitive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a male suspect caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a business off Providence Road in Myers Park and stealing store property.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Henry Gainey. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest. The suspect has a long history of breaking and entering.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.