Find a Fugitive: Police search for man accused of peeping in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’

CMPD says a suspect was caught on Ring cameras peeping into a woman’s apartment on Waterford Lakes Drive in South Charlotte.

The woman saw the peeper and called 911. Police showed up to investigate and file her report.

But, detectives say the suspect wasn’t done that night with his extra-curricular activities.

“When those officers left the suspect went back to the same residence as the victims were putting up curtains and peeped inside again,” said Det. Adrian Johnson with Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you know who this person is, you’re asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app. There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.