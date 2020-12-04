Find a Fugitive: Pizza box bandits wanted for stealing $15,000 worth of jewelry, cash from Charlotte homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’. A group of ‘pizza box bandits’ are wanted by CMPD for breaking into homes.

Surveillance video captured the robberies at one home on marsh road in the Sedgefield neighborhood, and another on Daniel Dwayne Drive in northwest Charlotte.

In similar fashion, a female suspect knocks on the door, rings the doorbell while holding a pizza box in her hand. Once she determines no one is inside, she signals to a van parked down the street.

Two males from a dark colored Chrysler van are seen breaking in to the home, using a pry tool.

“One was on Nov. 20 and the other one was on Nov. 22 and we’re looking to take them into custody as soon as possible. So if anyone can I-D these suspects and give us the location on where they might be that would help us out a lot,” said Det. Adrian Johnson from CrimeStoppers.

In total, the suspects stole about $15,000 in jewelry and cash.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600, or leave an anonymous tip on the p3 tips apps from your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info leading to arrest.

