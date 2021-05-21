Find a Fugitive: Man wanted for stealing golf carts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ CMPD is searching for a suspect who has been ripping off golf carts.

Police say Sevonn Mitchell Johnson has 10 warrants out for his arrest for stealing golf carts from apartment complexes and a school.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD Crime Stoppers Det. Adrian Johnson says a total of seven golf carts were stolen, two were recovered.

“We think he’s selling these golf carts online and making money off the profits.”

If you know where Sevonn Mitchell Johnson is call Charlotte Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip on your smartphone to the P3 tips app. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.