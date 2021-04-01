Find a Fugitive: Man wanted for stealing catalytic converters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 needs your help to Find A Fugitive.

Police are looking for Luke Booth. He’s wanted on a slew of charges from felony breaking and entering to stealing catalytic converters from five vehicles.

Detectives say Booth is the suspect caught on surveillance video stealing a truck from Pike Electric company full of copper wire and equipment.

Video inside the truck showed he popped the ignition then took off down road, smiling most of the way. He even found time to chat with someone he cared about.

“l love you… I love you…..” could be heard on the video.

If you know where Luke Booth is, call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app from your smartphone. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.