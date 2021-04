COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is reporting a capture in our ‘Find a Fugitive’ series.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest records show Luke Booth has been arrested. Booth was wanted by CMPD for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from five vehicles.

Detectives say he is the suspect captured on surveillance camera ripping off an electric truck from Pike Electric full of copper wire and equipment.

Luke Booth is capture is #348 in our series.