Find a Fugitive: CMPD searching for University car thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Fox 46 needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive,’ a car thief from the University area.

It happened at the Circle K convenience store on North Tryon Street on June 10.

The victim drove up, got out of the car to go in but left his car running.

That did not go unnoticed by a crook seizing a perfect crime of opportunity who hops in right in and takes off.

Moments later, the victim comes out, bewildered by what happened.

“So you have to assume that people are watching what you do,” said Det. Adrian Johnson from CMPD’s Charlotte Crime Stoppers. “As the owner of a car, you should always believe that someone knows that your car is still running if you’re going leave it unoccupied,”

The car stolen, a black 2007 Dodge Caliber has still not been recovered.

CMPD says surveillance video from the store shows two suspects were involved who were driving a red Chevy Spark.

If you know who they are, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the p3 tips app on your phone.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to arrest.