Find a Fugitive: CMPD searching for Home Depot shoplifter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is searching for a woman caught on surveillance rushing out of a south Charlotte Home Depot with a cart full of merchandise she didn’t pay for.

An employee tries to stop her — and the situation escalated quickly.

“When he intervened she then pulled out a weapon which was a knife and the victim backed off the suspect then took the items outside to a car that was waiting for her.” Said Det. Adrian Johnson of Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

The woman has been identified as Paris Black.

If you know where Paris Black is, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600, or submit an anonymous tip to P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.