‘Find a fugitive’: CMPD searching for arson suspect accused setting fire to Motel Six

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’.

CMPD is looking for an arson suspect caught on surveillance camera moments before detectives say he set fire to the Motel Six on W. Sugar Creek Rd. Nov. 3. CMPD shared pictures exclusively with FOX 46.

Everyone staying in the 18 occupied rooms made it out safely, but one woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The motel is still shut down.

“There’s no reason that we know of why he set this location on fire, but he is our prime suspect and we do believe he committed this crime and he will be charged with this crime once we locate him and identify him,” said Det. Adrian Johnson from Crime Stoppers.

A cash reward of up to a $1,000 is being offered for any info leading to arrest. Call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.

