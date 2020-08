CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a man accused of stealing a car.

Surveillance video caught the suspect taking off in a red four-door sedan. Detectives said he was casing the car after someone left the doors unlocked.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers 704-334-1600. There is a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars for any info leading to an arrest.