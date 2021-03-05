Find a Fugitive: Beauty store robber wanted in NC, SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive.’ The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man who they say is prone to hitting beauty shops.

Raymond Glover has 23 warrants out for his arrest and that’s just in North Carolina. Glover is also wanted in South Carolina.

Detectives say the suspect likes to rob beauty stores.

“He targets the Ulta Beauty stores, were he’s stolen almost $85,000 in product from this business,” says Det. Adrian Johnson from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you know where Raymond Glover is call Crime Stoppers 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to arrest.