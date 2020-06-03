Fifth night of protests in Charlotte turn violent; chemical agents used

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Violence has once again escalated on the fifth night of protests in Charlotte.

Police began tweeting about disturbances and damage around 9 p.m.

CMPD sais that while many protesters were being peaceful and law-abiding, some began throwing bottles of water at officers. Dispersal orders were given at this point.

One officer was injured when a protester threw a chemical agent at a bike officer. He was treated at the scene.

A small group of protesters later began shining lasers at bike officers.

Just before 10 p.m., police said they made an arrest and riot control agents such as flash bangs were deployed to disperse the crowd.

Multiple dispersal agents were given after police were assaulted with bottles, rocks, and chemical agents. Chemical agents were deployed when protesters refused to leave.

