Few protesters appear at capitol building in Raleigh on Inauguration Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Washington D.C. wasn’t the only area with a large security presence today. State capitals throughout the country boarded up their cities including our own in Raleigh.

Luckily, there were no disturbances whatsoever at our own capitol. For much of the day, the only people you could see were the capitol police officers and other law enforcement guarding the building.

A total of three people were outside of the capitol building on Wednesday, and FOX 46 spoke to them about what they were there for.

“It’s fine to protest and stand up for what you believe,” said Donald Shirley.

But Shirley said what is not okay is resorting to violence when protesting, which is why he and his friend drove all the way from Beaufort to peacefully protest in Raleigh and demonstrate their support for Donald Trump and the American people in general.

“America needs to get up, and stand up, we can’t keep letting them push us around and we’re just not going to stand for it anymore, we’re upset.”

Shirely and his friend Tom Conner walked around the perimeter of the capitol building for about an hour and then left the area.

As for the other protestor, he said he came for different reasons.

“I think this country needs a lot more justice and Christian influence, because if you don’t have Christianity what more basis do you have?” he said.

Aside from the voices of the few protestors and journalists on scene, the state capital was quiet and peaceful, with the loudest sounds coming from the traffic on the streets nearby.