Female victim suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, CMPD says

An active police scene was developing along Tennessee Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD says they were responding to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 2:30 p.m. near 3700 Tennessee Ave. north of uptown Charlotte.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

