Female victim suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, CMPD says

News
Posted: / Updated:

An active police scene was developing along Tennessee Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD says they were responding to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 2:30 p.m. near 3700 Tennessee Ave. north of uptown Charlotte.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral