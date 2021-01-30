FEMA awards North Carolina $103 million for vaccination costs

Close up photo of female scientist holding a laboratory pipette and a blood sample tube for covid-19 in laboratory. She is wearing a protective suit, laboratory glasses, surgical mask and surgical gloves. Selective focus on tube. Shot with a full frame mirrorless camera.

ATLANTA, GA. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Saturday that they have obligated $103 million to the State of North Carolina for costs for the COVID-19 vaccine mission.

The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to North Carolina’s vaccination program for 90 days.

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

As of Jan. 26, FEMA said they had donated $1 billion to partners and states across the country.

Grants for emegency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s public assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from disaster.

Here is a list of what these costs include: