Felon turns life around, helps with new program to cut crime

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A federal program aimed at cutting violent crime has put more than 50 people in jail, but the program is also giving felons a second chance.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney announced 53 indictments in Rowan County over the last year for drug, gun and violent crime charges under a program called Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Officials say property crime and robberies are down in Salisbury this year, and law enforcement says part of the reason is because companies are willing to hire felons who choose to turn their lives around.

One man says having a job made all the difference for him.

“I cleared my head and got it straight and realized that wasn’t for me. I wanted to live the good life,” said Mike Linnane, a former inmate.

Years ago, Linnane had a choice. He chose to end his life of crime.

“I didn’t want to spend my 20s locked up, and that’s all it took for me to make that decision.”

Linnane started working at the plastics manufacturer now named Chroma Color in Spencer while he was serving out a 14-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

He’s now a manager at the same company in charge of convicted felons giving them the second chance someone once gave him.

“I’ve got guys here now that are just amazing, not only do they work hard but they’ve started families and it’s changed their lives like I have.”

Chroma Color is just one company in Salisbury partnering with local and federal law enforcement for what’s called Project Safe Neighborhoods.

“You’re going to choose to stop the street life and you’re going to put down the guns or we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of federal law and of state law,” said U.S. Attorney Matt Martin.

On Wednesday, Martin announced the indictments Project Safe Neighborhoods gives criminals on probation a choice. If they choose to get away from a life of crime, they’ll be given help. It’s the same kind of help Linnane got and that he now gives others.

“They already have a job, so it makes it a lot easier for a guy to make it when they have some money to get out.”

