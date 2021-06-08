Felon arrested in Burke County after tossing gun while speeding on motorcycle

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A felon in Burke County was arrested after tossing a firearm from his motorcycle while speeding on Tuesday.

A Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed 55-year-old Neal Ray Hildebran speeding on a motorcycle on Main Avenue and followed Hildebran for half a mile before catching up with him.

Hildebran, a Connelly Springs resident then tossed a firearm on the side of the road and stopped the vehicle before being taken into custody.

The firearm was recovered and Hildebran was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and reckless driving to endanger.

Hildebran was issued a $10,000 secured bond.