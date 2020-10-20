Felon arrested after using Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges at Walmart

NAPLES, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida man, who is also a felon out of Ohio, was arrested after police said he used a Kool-Aid packet to ring up nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise at a North Naples Walmart.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley D. Young, 37, faces grand theft and shoplifting charges.

Police were called to the store at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to reports of a theft in progress.

A store loss prevention officer watched him scan merchandise with a Kool-Aid packet concealed in his hand so the items rang up as 24 cents each. Young rang up three packets and some other small items totaling $24.44 for $994.13 worth of merchandise.

The worker told police she recognized Young from a prior incident at the store.

She told police Young also took a soda and a fan from a shelf and then returned them to customer service, receiving a refund of $9.48.

He walked out of the store with a shopping cart of unpaid items including a scooter valued at $248, a dual navigation system valued at $119.87 and $160 worth of batteries.

Deputies arrested him on scene. He is reportedly a convicted felon out of Ohio.

