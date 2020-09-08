Feeling tired? Charlotte ranks 10th in nation for worker burnout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Labor Day weekend means a lot for some, as an unofficial end of summer and a day to acknowledge those who work. It’s also a much-needed day off for some.

A new study shows, however, that in Charlotte, that one day probably isn’t enough. The city ranks in the top ten among the country for experiencing burnout, according to a new study.

“I would’ve thought, given the greenspace, and focus on families, it wouldn’t be high up there,” Charlotte resident Titi Cole said.

The website SmartAsset pulled together data on cities to find out where burnout is most likely, looking at hours worked and weeks worked and adding in housing costs and how much of a drive people have to work. The good news is that Charlotte isn’t at the top, but the bad news is that it’s at number 10.

“The way things are going, people, I’m not too sure how many people are vacationing,” Ugo Adewumi said.

It’s important to note that the study only takes into account data from last year. FOX 46 e spoke to people taking the holiday off and they say none of this was really a surprise, but they do say it will likely be worse next year and for one reason: COVID-19.

“Just because of COVID, a lot of people, being able to telework has been good, but for others, it’s been difficult to be in the house,” Nadia Wilson-Hyman said.

For many, working from home has meant more work and more hours spent earning that paycheck, which brings us to why people were trying to get as much time in the open air and sunshine as possible this Labor Day.

“This is the first time we’ve actually seen each other since March,” Adewumi told FOX 46 as he visited with a friend.

For some, it’s the first chance to catch up and to not be so burnt out.

“That’s part of the reason we came out to the park today to recharge and get ready to go back virtually tomorrow,” Cole said,

