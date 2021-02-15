Feeling lucky? Big lottery wins coming out of Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you’re looking to hit the lottery, you’ll want to make sure you buy your ticket in Gaston County.

FOX 46 did some digging and since November, at least six people have won big, and we’re talking about games over $100,000.

The Southpoint Market and Grill is the latest site of a big win. A man came in recently and a $20 scratch-off turned into a $100,000 win. This has been happening in places all over the county, so that had us asking why?

“I really think it’s the luck of the draw. You know. It’s just your time,” recent lottery winner Selena Wallace said.

Wallace was one of the lucky ones. Back in November, she got a $20 ticket from a Gaston County shop that wound up being a million-dollar winner.

“Prior to me winning, people have won, but not as much,” Wallace said.

There have been at least a half dozen wins of more than $100,000 from people who shop at the stores in Gaston County. The most recent one was a Charlotte man who shopped at his store in Belmont.

“I had to get the Google Translate to tell him to go to Raleigh and accept it,” said Harsh Patel who owns the Southpoint Market and Grill.

Patel’s shop has only been open a little over a year and has had quite the luck, so far.

FOX 46 reached out to the North Carolina Education Lottery for their take in all this.

In a statement, they said “It’s not easier or harder to win in any area of the state, it just depends on how many folks are taking a chance.”

They added that the odds are the same, no matter where you are, but that hasn’t stopped people here from taking notice.

Wallace says she’s still playing, even after her win.

Patel says they’re keeping the games stocked.

“People just want to win!”

The big wins in Gaston County do not include the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, though a we should mention that a $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Gaston County back in 2019.