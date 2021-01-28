Federal investigators looking into GameStop stock jump fueled by social media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Federal investigators are now looking into the GameStop stock battle between Wall Street Hedge funds and small-time investors.

Thursday, GameStop stock closed at $193.60 a share, nearly $100 higher than it was a month ago.

Share of the video game retailer soared after small-time investors, organized in a Reddit forum, bought up the stock to push up the price.

The man who lost big in the battle, Gabe Plotkin of Melvin Capital, happens to be a minority-owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Wall Street experts expect that he lost billions in the deal.

“I have not seen anything like this. This was brand new as far as our industry goes,” said Dean Williamson, CFP with Raymond James.

Williamson says his phone has been ringing off the hook with investors wanting to know if they should jump in on GameStop.

His advice is to stay far, far away.

“I think people buying right now is not the best thing to do, because I think this thing is going to implode, personally,” said Williamson.

The Reddit investors targeted GameStop because of a big short position taken by the hedge fund. A short is where investors bet that the stock price will go down.