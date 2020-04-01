FBI warns privacy concerns with video conference technology

“We’re all sort of navigating this together for the very first time,” said FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch.

Lynch says the agency is warning people hackers can hijack video-teleconference meetings.

Zoom is known as a workforce took, but now teachers are using it to keep up with their students. The FBI has received multiple reports, though, of video disruptions by pornographic or hate images, and threatening language.

“So we have not seen any cases in North Carolina,” Lynch said. “Once I spoke to my counterpart in Boston, she has had two reports of that.”

In Massachusetts, someone accessed two school Zoom meetings. One of the uninvited guests had a swastika tattoo. Some people are posting the link to their meetings publically. Lynch says that opens it up for anyone to join.

“A school website or a school social media site, don’t put your link to the meeting on there for other people to see,” she said.

Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Stein also released resources on how to keep children and teens safe online during this unprecedented time.

“As it relates to Zoom, we have not gotten any complaints to my knowledge,” Stein said. “As it relates to their technology, it’s obviously a burgeoning program. One that I, frankly have used myself.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 that Zoom contacted them to say they are increasing security settings on the platform for kids and teachers to prevent uninvited guests.

Zoom sent a statement to FOX 46 saying, in part, “We take the security of Zoom meetings seriously and we are deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving this type of attack.”

Zoom also sent links to resources for consumers including a blog on how to keep the party crashers from crashing your zoom event.