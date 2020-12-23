FBI: Suspect wanted in attempted murder of NC deputy; $5,000 reward offered

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The FBI’s Charlotte Field Office is assisting the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a suspect wanted in the attempted murder of a local sheriff’s deputy.

Jerry ‘jROCC” Lamont Harris, 26, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting of a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy on November 14, 2020.

According to the FBI, the deputy was off-duty traveling in their own vehicle when a silver sedan with multiple occupants fired several shots into the deputy’s car.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

During the investigation, police discovered the shooters to be Harris and an accomplice, who is currently in custody. On Nov. 14, warrants were issued for Harris on assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted first-degree murder.

Harris is described as a black male, 6’1″ tall, weighing 184 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Harris has tattoos on his neck and a tattoo over his right eye.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Harris. Anyone with information is asked to call their local FBI Office or 911.

