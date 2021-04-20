FBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man with ties to NC city who is accused of shooting, killing pregnant girlfriend

Justin Smith is 23, 5’8″ and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.

FBI agents are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man born in Greensboro who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Smith is wanted for murder in the death of his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend, who disappeared on March 30 and whose body was found on April 5.

Smith is alleged to have shot her in the head multiple times, causing her death and the death of her unborn child.

On April 9, Smith was charged with murder in the 1st Judicial District in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

If you have any information about Smith, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI is offering a monetary award for his arrest.