FBI Charlotte Field Office opens civil rights investigation into shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., the man killed by deputies in Elizabeth City last Wednesday, the FBI confirmed Tuesday.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies serving a search warrant on April 21. Witnesses said Brown was driving away when deputies opened fire.

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that he died of a “kill shot” to the back of the head and was struck by four bullets in the arm, according to an independent autopsy report released Tuesday morning.

Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, said the 20 seconds of bodycamera video shown to the family shows his father was “executed.”

“My dad got executed by trying to save his own life,” Ferebee said. “He got executed. It ain’t right.”

The FBI announced its involvement in the case in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has promised to comply with a judge’s order regarding whether or not to release the bodycam footage to the public.

Seven deputies are on administrative leave following the shooting. Three others have resigned.