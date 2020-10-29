FBI: “Imminent” ransomware threat targeting us hospitals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Hospitals across the country are on high alert.

The FBI and federal intelligence agencies are warning of looming cyberattacks aimed at healthcare facilities across the country. The threat, based on credible information, poses a major challenge to a system already stressed by the coronavirus and the flu.

“There is an imminent and increased cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers,” the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency tweeted.

The agency later added that “some facilities have already been infected with ransomware over the last week.” It is unclear which ones have been impacted or to what extent.

FOX 46 reached out to Atrium and Novant to ask if they have been targeted, if they are prepared to handle a ransomware attack, how this would affect patients in the middle of a pandemic and how they would respond if targeted.

Atrium Health officials did not respond but Dr. Katie Passaretti, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health, told FOX 46 hospital officials sent a note out to all employees.

“I have received communication from Atrium that we, to date, have not been affected,” said Dr. Passaretti. “And that they’re putting into place additional safety measures to make sure we aren’t in the future.”

It is unclear what those additional safety measures are. Novant Health officials say they are taking unspecified “necessary precautions.”

“Novant Health has a robust cybersecurity capability that flexibly adapts to new threats,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are aware of the current threat to healthcare systems, and have taken necessary precautions to ensure our patients and team members are protected from these malicious entities.”

Former chief information under President George W. Bush, Theresa Payton, is the CEO of the Charlotte-based cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions. She says it’s not just money, but lives, that are at stake.

“We already have a case, sadly, in Germany where a hospital was held hostage to a ransomware attack,” said Payton. “And a woman, who needed a lifesaving surgery, had to be transported to another hospital and she died.”

“If you’re a ransomware syndicate,” she added, “hitting hospitals right now is the epitome of kicking someone in their gut when they’re already down.”

Hackers have become more sophisticated and use social engineering and spoofed emails to trick unsuspecting employees.

“Gone are the days of the Nigerian prince looking for heirs and trying to leave millions of dollars,” said Payton.

In 2018, for example, hackers posed as the Charlotte Housing Authority’s CEO, and was able to steal hundreds of employee W-2’s. The previous year, Mecklenburg County fell victim to a ransomware attack but refused to pay the $23,000 demand.

Payton believes the current threat could be coming from loose affiliations in Eastern Europe. She recommends:

Tightening email restrictions. The most common way attackers gain access, she said, is when people click on unknown links and attachments.

Ask you IT department or the employee who sent an email to very if it is legitimate.

You can scan links and attachments through the website virustotal.com to see if there have been other complaints.

The combination of the presidential election, the coronavirus, and flu season, is creating a perfect storm for hackers looking to make fast money.

“If you’re looking for an opportunity where maybe, just maybe, the victim of your ransomware syndicate might pay you,” she said, “this would be the perfect timing.”

Payton says if organizations are compromised, they should immediately contact law enforcement. She recommends having a plan in place and making sure employees are properly trained to spot outside threats.

“Planning and preparing in advance,” she said, “is the best course of action.”

