FBI called in to assist with CPCC ransomware attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The computer network at Central Piedmont Community College is being held for ransom tonight as hackers took over the system more than 48 hours ago.

The FBI has now been called in to help, but sadly, these kinds of hacks are becoming all too common.

School officials say they’re still trying to figure the whole situation out as it’s not clear tonight how widespread the hack is.

One cybersecurity expert FOX 46 spoke to said make no mistake, whoever did this are professional criminals.

“This is an organization. This isn’t a single guy in his basement. These are criminals. This is organized crime,” Deveren Werne said.

Werne specializes in cyber security. He says major institutions are often targets of hackers looking to make big bucks.

“The versions of hacking and the way to hack have evolved so greatly in the last 10 years.”

CPCC is just the latest major institution in the charlotte area to fall victim to hackers.

In 2018, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools was hacked with the crooks obtaining passwords and logins. stealing more than $30,000 in a wire fraud scam.

The year before, 48 Mecklenburg County servers were held for ransom, prompting an online shut down.

It appears that for big institutions and schools like this human engineering makes them vulnerable to hackers. It’s probably the biggest culprit, meaning that we make mistakes.

The school says they don’t believe personal information was compromised, but they have pulled all of that information off line out of an abundance of caution.