FBI agents injured in a shooting in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting involving FBI agents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida.

Another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to video from the scene.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were injured while serving an arrest warrant and that a man was still barricaded inside a home in the suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were immediately available.