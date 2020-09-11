Father who lost son to gun violence working to keep community safer in wake of 5-year-old girl’s murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A father is turning his own grief over the loss of his son into a call to action. FOX 46 spoke with Will Adams, whose 15-year-old son was shot and killed off Beatties Ford Road years ago.

He hurts with the family of the five-year-old girl, but also says parents and gun owners have to be responsible.

“At that moment, all I wanted to do is hold my 5-year-old,” Adams said.

He says he understands the pain that comes with losing a child. He says his 15-year-old son was an innocent victim gunned down in 2008.

We have to be more responsible and more accountable for our actions especially as gun owners.

Will, who started an anti-violence organization after his son’s murder, is grieving with another family who lost their little girl Wednesday night.

Five-year-old Amani Barringer was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. The little girl’s father posted on Facebook that the little girl was accidentally shot by her 14-year-old brother.

CMPD charged the 14 year old with involuntary manslaughter.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Where did the gun come from why is a 14-year old even having a gun in their hand period? We all have that question,” Adams said.

Police have also charged an adult who lives at the house with failure to secure a firearm.

“The answer to this is simple. We as a community have to become more involved in what our kids are doing. We have to pay more attention to what our kids are in to, who they’re listening to, who they’re hanging with,” Adams said.

CMPD says you can get a free gunlock at CMPD headquarters. Police also say anytime they recover stolen guns and return them to the owner, they give them a lock.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE